IAF chopper airlifts two injured jawans in Maoist stronghold in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper took to the skies and landed in the inhospitable forested terrain that falls in the Maoist stronghold Talbedi to air-lift two security personnel injured in an IED explosion in the strife-torn Sukma district, located 460 km south of Raipur on Tuesday.

“It was a challenging rescue operation accomplished by the IAF chopper with the support of the forces on the ground. A team of district reserve guards (DRG) was on the search operation at Kerlapal area when two jawans accidentally hit an IED planted by the Naxalites. It was a booby trap with series of IEDs set-up by the rebels. The injured personnel with external injuries were air-lifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention”, Sukma SP DS Marawi told the New Indian Express.

The sources told TNIE that there was some initial hesitation to send the chopper to the Maoist epicentre covered with dense forest but with the assurance on adequate security measures, the senior police officials insisted upon to get the chopper to air-lift the injured jawans, since carrying them through the rugged and jungle landscape was cited to be much risky.

Before the chopper was meticulously guided to the spot, the area was sanitised by the deployment of forces in the region. The Maoists usually remain nearby and wait for the suitable moment to strike after the detonation of IED planted by them. Sukma is among the the seven worst Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar where the outlawed CPI (Maoist) are waging a war against the state for over three decades now.