Home Nation

IAF officer to face culpable homicide charge for accidentally shooting down Mi-17 chopper

A report said that the officer commanding the Srinagar air base, where the crash took place, has been removed.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

A report said that the officer commanding the Srinagar air base, where the crash took place, has been removed.

A report said that the officer commanding the Srinagar air base, where the crash took place, has been removed. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The officer held responsible for the accidental shooting down of a military helicopter at the height of India-Pakistan tension in February will be charged by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with three others, according to reports.

The IAF is yet to officially acknowledge reasons for the Mi-17 helicopter's crash on February 27, the day Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets attempted to cross the Line of Control (LoC). But reports suggest that it was shot down in a friendly fire by IAF's own air defence missile.

The Court of Inquiry into the incident killing all six onboard is yet to be completed.

ALSO READ: MI-17 transport chopper crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, six dead

The IAF maintains that the investigation was still going on but multiple reports indicate that there was a lapse in following the Standard Operating Procedures.

A report said that the officer commanding the Srinagar air base, where the crash took place, has been removed. 

The officer who was presiding over operations will face charges of culpable homicide, a criminal offence, according to another report.

The incident had occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in the melee when IAF jets had engaged intruding PAF fighters over the LoC a day after air strike on terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF Indian Air Force Mi 17 chopper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp