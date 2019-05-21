In boost for IAF post-Balakot, India set to launch 'all-weather' spy satellite 

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: India is all set to launch a "spy satellite" which is capable of clear viewing of hostile installations across the border during the day, night and even under adverse weather conditions.

The new capability does not leave any room for doubt for the Indian Air Force if it conducts Balakot-like air strike the next time.

The countdown for the Wednesday launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying the radar imaging earth observation satellite, RISAT-2B began on Tuesday, said an ISRO official.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official, the 25-hour countdown for the PSLV launch started at 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The PSLV-C46 as per ISRO's numbering system, will lift-off from the first launch pad at the rocket port in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at about 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket will carry the RISAT-2B weighing 615 kg which will beef up India's surveillance capabilities from the sky.

India also plans to launch another radar imaging satellite named RISAT-2BR later this year.

According to the ISRO, the RISAT-2B satellite will be used for agriculture, forestry and disaster management. About 15 minutes into its flight, the rocket will place the RISAT-2B into an orbit of about 555 km.

The PSLV rocket, that will fly on Wednesday, is the core alone variant without the strap on motors.

(With agency inputs)