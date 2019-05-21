Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BSP candidate protests against shifting of EVMs

In a video of the incident, Ansari and his supporters late on Monday were seen engaged in a heated argument with a police officer.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

GHAZIPUR: Afzal Ansari, the BSP candidate in Ghazipur, sat on a protest outside the strongroom where EVMs are being kept to prevent them from being transported out in a vehicle.

Talking to this correspondent on Tuesday, Ansari, who is the brother of mafia don and legislator Mukhtar Ansari, said that according to reports, similar incidents have been reported from other constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"EVMs are being shifted out and probably replaced. None of the candidates were informed of the movement of EVMs. I am not going anywhere now because this is a clear attempt to resort to malpractices before counting," he said.

He said that he and his supporters would take turns to keep vigil outside the strongroom because he had no faith in the district administration.

Jangipur legislator Dr Virendra and Jakhania legislator Triveni Ram have also announced their support to Ansari and criticised the movement of EVMs.

Afzal Ansari, the SP-BSP alliance candidate is pitted against union minister Manoj Sinha of BJP from Ghazipur.

In Mirzapur, Congress candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi has sent a letter to the poll observer questioning the presence of 'additional EVMs' in the strongroom.

He has asked the observer to ensure removal of additional EVMs in the presence of all candidates before the counting day.

Tripathi is pitted against Union Minister Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal in Mirzapur

It may be recalled that two weeks ago, a similar movement of EVMs was reported from Amethi and the district administration claimed that 'unused' EVMs were being sent to places where polling had not yet taken place.

