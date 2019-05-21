Madhya Pradesh government to reopen 12-year-old murder case against Pragya Thakur

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government is planning to re-open the 2007 former RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi murder case.

In February 2017, a court in Dewas had acquitted the eight accused in the case, including BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Singh Thakur, who is at present out on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The state’s law and legislative affairs minister PC Sharma (a close confidant of ex-CM and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh) on Tuesday said the state government will seek legal advice on reopening the case.

“The state government will appeal to a higher court to re-open the case. The Dewas district collector has been asked to submit a report in connection with the case,” he said.

The BJP dubbed the development as politics of revenge.

“It seems like the Congress-led government is targeting Pragya Singh Thakur, only as she contested against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal seat in the Lok Sabha polls. This is nothing, but politics of revenge.”

Joshi, also known as Guruji, was shot dead by two motorbike-borne assassins in Dewas district of MP on December 29, 2007.

Initially, the Dewas Industrial Area police had registered a case against five persons, including Pragya Singh Thakur, but in 2011, the National Investigation Agency, which was already probing the role of Thakur and others in the Malegaon and Samjhauta Express blast cases had taken over investigations into the murder.