Maharashtra man lodges complaint against Burger King outlet after finding glass pieces in his food

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: A 31-year-old man has lodged a police complaint alleging he found glass shards in his burger at an outlet of a well-known global fast food chain in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Sajid Pathan, an autorickshaw driver, went to the Burger King outlet located on Fergusson Road here on May 15 with his friends to have lunch.

"According to the complainant, he ordered burgers, fries and cold drinks and while having a bite, he suddenly felt something in the throat and also experienced a sharp pain," an official at the Deccan Gymkhana police station said.

Pathan alleged he received a bruise in his mouth and when he spat, there was blood in it, he said.

When he checked the leftover burger in his hand, he found a piece of glass in it, the official said, quoting the complaint.

When Pathan complained, the outlet's staff came to his table, took away the tray along with the food items and asked him to rush to a hospital, the official said.

The man claimed some part of the glass piece went into his stomach for which he was undergoing medical treatment.

He approached police on Sunday and lodged a complaint against the food outlet, the official said.

"We have registered a case against Burger King's area manager, store manager and supervisor under Indian Penal Code Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)and 34 (common intention)," he said, adding that a probe was underway.

Burger King, in a statement, said, "We follow stringent quality processes and all our products undergo multiple checks.

We treat all guest complaints with utmost importance and are investigating this complaint and cooperating with the authorities." 

