Masood Azhar's sanction reveals good cooperation at global level: New German Ambassador to India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Listing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN reflected a "good collaboration" among many international actors, said Germany's new Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner, whose country played a major role in the effort.

Lindner, who was speaking to the media here on Tuesday soon after presenting his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind, said India and Germany can play an important role in fight against global terrorism as both have been victims of the scourge.

He said the two nations share a very close relationship when it comes to trade, education and cultural exchange and hoped the bilateral ties will grow even more.

Talking about terrorism, he emphasized that terrorists should have no place anywhere in the world.

On Azhar's listing as a global terrorist on May 1 by the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee, the German envoy said: "One of the roles in international diplomacy was behind the scene. It was a good collaboration with many international actors. So at the end we had an outcome and that is what counts."

Germany had played an important role in the effort to get Azhar sanctioned, particularly in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack carried out by JeM in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

When asked about terrorists again getting active after the Indian air strike at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, Lindner said, "I took over as the Ambassador today. I think it would be premature to comment on such a sensitive issue. We follow this with close cooperation with international friends. We are worried when there is a rise of tension".

On Germany's stance on Afghanistan, the Ambassador said his country has been very vocal and it had convened two peace conferences with Kabul.

Germany has been involved for many years and is still very active in Afghanistan, he added.

He reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a red Ambassador car for the ceremony.

"Presenting my credentials in Hindi was a nice experience. It was out of respect towards the country and the language. I also wanted to come in an Indian car," the envoy added.

