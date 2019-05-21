Home Nation

Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav get CBI clean chit in DA case

After August 2013 no inquiry has been conducted in the case against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, the CBI told the court.

Former Uttar Pradesh CMs Mulayam Singh (L) and Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CMs Mulayam Singh (L) and Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav a clean chit in a disproportionate assets case. The agency, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, said the probe was closed in August 2013 as no evidence was found against them. The affidavit was filed in response to a plea seeking a status report in the case.

The affidavit comes at time when the ruling NDA and the Opposition UPA are looking at all possible permutations and combinations to form the new government. According to the CBI affidavit, the SC had never asked it to register a case. “No prima facie evidence of the commission of the offence was found during inquiry and the inquiry was not converted into and FIR,” the affidavit read.

The SP patriarch had earlier said the petition filed by Congress’ Vishwanath Chaturvedi was an attempt to rake up an old case to malign his family’s image. Chaturvedi had sought a direction to the CBI to prosecute Mulayam, Akhilesh, his wife Dimple and younger son Prateek under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

