No accused in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases should get bail: Jammu DIG to SSPs

By PTI

JAMMU: District police chiefs in the state have been directed to ensure accused in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases do not get bail.

The SSPs were asked to concentrate on source, carrier and destination in narcotics cases, officials said.

In a crime review meeting of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts with concerned Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) on Tuesday evening here, Deputy Inspector General, Jammu-Kathua range, Sujit Kumar said, "No accused should get bail in NDPS cases."

Disposal of pending cases was also discussed at the meeting.

Guidelines for prompt disposal of cases were issued to the district SSPs, officials added.

Stress was also laid on disposal of inquest proceedings especially the pending ones.

The DIG said the objective of the meeting was to identify shortcomings in the force and how to improve the quality of investigation.

He said to tackle theft cases a strategy needs to be framed, night patrolling enhanced and beat systems improved.

The other law and order related arrangements were also discussed.

He said crime against women must be dealt on a priority basis.