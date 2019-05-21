Home Nation

NPP candidate, six others shot dead by militants in Arunachal Pradesh

Sitting MP Tirong Aboh was on his way to his constituency from Arunachal, along with four civilians and two police personnel, when the suspected rebels opened fire.

Published: 21st May 2019

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Suspected NSCN (IM) militants Tuesday gunned down an assembly poll candidate of the NPP and six others, including two security personnel, in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, a top official said.

Tirong Aboh, a sitting MLA from Khonsa West constituency, was seeking a re-election from the seat.

Aboh was on his way to his constituency from Arunachal Pradesh, along with four civilians and two police personnel, when the suspected rebels opened fire at their vehicle near Bogapani village in the district around 11.30 am, Tirap deputy commissioner P N Thungon said.

All seven of them died on the spot, he said, adding that more details were awaited.

Condemning the attack, NPP president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma sought the intervention of the Prime Minister's Office and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack," Sangma tweeted.

Assembly polls were held concurrently with Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

 

