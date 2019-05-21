Home Nation

Rights groups allege torture in J&K prisons in last there decades

It alleged that torture was used as a matter of policy by the Indian government in J&K in a systematic and institutional manner, as all the institutions of the state.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  A report by two human rights groups in Kashmir has alleged that thousands of people have been subjected to torture in the Valley in the last three decades and prisoners are being subjected to waterboarding, stripping, beatings with iron rods, sleep deprivation, and sexual torture in custody.

The 560-page report “Torture: Indian State’s Instrument of Control in Indian Administered Jammu and Kashmir” was released on Monday by Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) and Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).

It alleged that torture was used as a matter of policy by the Indian government in J&K in a systematic and institutional manner, as all the institutions of the state, including the legislature, executive, judiciary and armed forces, formed a part of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp