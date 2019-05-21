Rights groups allege torture in J&K prisons in last there decades

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A report by two human rights groups in Kashmir has alleged that thousands of people have been subjected to torture in the Valley in the last three decades and prisoners are being subjected to waterboarding, stripping, beatings with iron rods, sleep deprivation, and sexual torture in custody.

The 560-page report “Torture: Indian State’s Instrument of Control in Indian Administered Jammu and Kashmir” was released on Monday by Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) and Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).

It alleged that torture was used as a matter of policy by the Indian government in J&K in a systematic and institutional manner, as all the institutions of the state, including the legislature, executive, judiciary and armed forces, formed a part of it.