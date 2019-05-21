Home Nation

RLSP warns of bloodbath in Bihar for any attempt in influencing poll results

The Bihar police has tightened security around the counting centres post the threat.

Published: 21st May 2019 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha in an outburst of anger threatened the NDA of bloodshed if any attempt is made to tamper with EVMs in Bihar in order to influence the results on May 23.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Expressing apprehension of malpractices during counting through EVMs manipulation, he said that the Mahagathbandhan has been polled massively by the people desiring to change the government in Centre. "In such situation, any attempt to manipulate the results may lead to bloodshed on roads as resentment among the supporters of Mahagathbandhan is brewing high,” he warned, adding that thousands of supporters of the alliance would be alert and ready to react in whichever way they would like around the counting centres. 

He also made an open appeal to the supporters of Mahagathbandhan to get ready to protect the EVMs and remain alert in and around the strongroom of EVMs. 

Kushwaha's open threat to cause bloodshed drew criticisms from NDA. State BJP chief Nityanand Rai alleged that Kushwaha has started vitiating atmosphere to create post-result tension and law and order problems on the day of counting. Meanwhile, senior officials of police department said that security arrangement around the vote counting centres would be enhanced in many tiers in the wake of Kushwaha's threat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections RLSP Upendra Kushwaha Mahagathbandhan Upendra Kushwaha warning RLSP poll violence RLSP poll tampering threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp