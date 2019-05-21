RLSP warns of bloodbath in Bihar for any attempt in influencing poll results

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha in an outburst of anger threatened the NDA of bloodshed if any attempt is made to tamper with EVMs in Bihar in order to influence the results on May 23.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Expressing apprehension of malpractices during counting through EVMs manipulation, he said that the Mahagathbandhan has been polled massively by the people desiring to change the government in Centre. "In such situation, any attempt to manipulate the results may lead to bloodshed on roads as resentment among the supporters of Mahagathbandhan is brewing high,” he warned, adding that thousands of supporters of the alliance would be alert and ready to react in whichever way they would like around the counting centres.

He also made an open appeal to the supporters of Mahagathbandhan to get ready to protect the EVMs and remain alert in and around the strongroom of EVMs.

Kushwaha's open threat to cause bloodshed drew criticisms from NDA. State BJP chief Nityanand Rai alleged that Kushwaha has started vitiating atmosphere to create post-result tension and law and order problems on the day of counting. Meanwhile, senior officials of police department said that security arrangement around the vote counting centres would be enhanced in many tiers in the wake of Kushwaha's threat.