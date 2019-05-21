Home Nation

SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of observers for Lok Sabha elections in Bengal

A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah said it was not inclined to entertain the petition as polling is already over.

Published: 21st May 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Women paramilitary personnel guard at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata, West Bengal on 19 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Women paramilitary personnel guard at a polling station during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kolkata, West Bengal on 19 May 2019. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as observers in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha polls, saying the voting is already over.

While Vivek Dubey was appointed as a central police observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand, Ajay Nayak was appointed a special observer for West Bengal.

The petition had alleged that they had been appointed in contravention of the law so as to ensure "certain favours" are granted at the time of the election.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah said: "Since the election is over, we are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32," the bench said.

The bench however granted liberty to petitioner Ramu Mandi, who contested the polls as an independent candidate from Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal, to approach the Calcutta High Court.

Barrackpore was one of the seven constituencies in West Bengal where polling was held in the fifth phase of the general elections.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel appearing for the Election Commission (EC) said that polling for the Lok Sabha elections was already over.

The counsel for Mandi said that although the polling was over, results of the general elections have not been declared yet.

"The election process is still going on. Results are yet to come," the lawyer said.

To this, the bench said, "You go to the high court. We are permitting you to go to the high court".

The petitioner's counsel then said that judicial work in the high court there was affected due to the lawyers' strike in Kolkata.

He said he was "apprehensive", alleging that these observers would "indulge in favouritism and partisanship" and their appointment will directly be against his interest as an Independent candidate.

"There appears to be no reasonable or cogent reasons to nominate or appoint retired officers as observers especially when there are multiple senior officers who are currently in service and are known to have impeccable integrity and reputation," the plea said.

Mandi further alleged that the observers were causing "prejudice" to him and he apprehends that his chances of being elected was being jeopardized by their "illegal" appointment.

"Numerous attempts have been made by them to jeopardize the election process by making unnecessary and unwarranted statements in public about the West Bengal's purported precarious condition," he claimed in the plea.

The petition had also alleged that Dubey and Nayak's appointments as observers did not fulfil the requirement laid down under the Representation of the People Act, since they were retired bureaucrats and not "officers of government".

On May 6, the apex court had sought responses from the EC, West Bengal government and others on the plea filed by Mandi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp