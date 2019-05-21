Home Nation

Transgender woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in Maharashtra

The official said the victim's body bore at least 40 stab wounds.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:08 PM

THANE: A 38-year-old transgender was found brutally killed in her house with her body bearing multiple stab wounds in Kalyan city in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The body of the victim, identified as Dhiraj Salve alias Reva Desai, was found to be in a highly decomposed condition, said a senior police official.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a day after the body was found.

Police have identified the suspect in the case and are looking out for him, she said.

The incident came to light Monday night when owner of the house was informed about foul smell emanating from the closed room locked in Katemanivli locality, according to the official.

When the owner opened the door of the room, he found Desai lying in a pool of blood.

Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

 

