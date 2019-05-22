18, including 13 women dancers, held from bar in Maharashtra

By PTI

PALGHAR: Eighteen people, including 13 women dancers, were arrested from a bar in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly indulging in obscenity, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint, sleuths of the local crime branch raided the bar located in Vasai area on Tuesday and arrested its manager, two waiters and as many customers, a police spokesman said.

Besides, 13 women were also nabbed for allegedly performing obscene acts, he said.

Those arrested were booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 294 (indulging in obscene acts and songs), and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, he added