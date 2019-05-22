A day after MLA’s killing, security forces launch a massive operation in Arunachal

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The security forces have launched a massive operation in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh where an MLA and ten others were killed in an ambush by suspected militants on Tuesday.



Official sources said the operation was being carried out by Army, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police. They said additional forces had been rushed to Tirap from adjoining districts.



Currently, DIG (eastern range) and IG (law and order) of the police besides SP of neighbouring Changlang district were camping in Tirap coordinating the operation.



The police are certain that the attack was perpetrated by militants belonging to an insurgent group from Nagaland.



“Underground elements were definitely involved. We suspect that it was the handwork of the NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland). But, the NSCN has several factions. So, we are trying to find out which faction of the NSCN was involved,” IG of Arunachal Police Sunil Garg told The New Indian Express.



He said the operation against the insurgents was being carried out at “all places”. Some NSCN factions are active in the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding. These eastern Arunachal districts are often used by the militants from Northeast to sneak into Myanmar where they have their bases.



The Congress in Arunachal alleged ruling BJP was responsible for “prevailing lawlessness” in the state. The party demanded a judicial probe into the incident of killings.



Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel pilloried the BJP on the Naga Accord.



“In 2015, the BJP announced a Naga Accord with the NSCN (IM). Today they are blaming the NSCN (IM) for the Arunachal terror attack. So was there ever an accord or was the nation misled?” he tweeted.



Khonsa West MLA Tirong Aboh, his son Longgem, two personal security officers and some workers of his National People’s Party were among the 11 people who were killed in the ambush. The victims were travelling in a four-vehicle convoy from Assam’s Dibrugarh to Khonsa. Two people, who were injured in the incident, were air-lifted to Dibrugarh for treatment.



Aboh had contested the April 11 Arunachal elections from his Khonsa West seat. The results will be declared on Thursday. It was learnt that the MLA had bought an SUV two days ago which his 20-year-old son was driving when the attack was carried out.