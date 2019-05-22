Rakesh Asthana bribery case: Delhi HC reserves order on plea seeking more time for probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a CBI plea seeking more time to complete investigation into an FIR filed against its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case.
The probe agency had registered the FIR against Asthana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar and two others accusing them of taking bribes at least five times between December 2017 and October 2018 in the Moin Qureshi case.
On January 11, the court refused to quash the FIR against Asthana, Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad and directed the CBI to conclude the probe within 10 weeks that ended on March 24.
The court said that the allegations levelled against the officers were serious in nature.
According to the CBI, Kumar fabricated the statement of Sathish Sana Babu, a witness in the businessman Moin Qureshi case, showing it was recorded on September 26, 2018, in Delhi.
According to the agency, a probe later showed that Babu was not in Delhi on that day. He was in Hyderabad and joined the investigation only on October 1, 2018, the CBI added.
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a CBI plea seeking more time to complete investigation into an FIR filed against its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Muthoot Finance aims to grow its personal loan book to 1,000 crore
Dimple Kapadia to star in Christopher Nolan's next Hollywood project titled 'Tenet'
Siddaramaiah says BJP questioned EVMs first; shows Narasimha Rao's book 'Democracy at risk due to EVMs'
Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win
Congress in Odisha concedes defeat before counting of votes
Breaking over 55-month growth streak, monthly domestic air passenger traffic falls by 4.5 per cent in April