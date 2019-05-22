Buoyed by exit poll projections, Delhi BJP leaders order ladoos, motichoor cakes to celebrate win

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the BJP in Delhi, the party's unit here has already ordered delicacies like 'motichoor cakes' and 'kamal barfis', a day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, asserting the party's victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, said 350-kg of fine quality "ladoos" have been ordered for celebrations at the central office on DDU Marg and the Delhi unit's office on Pant Marg.

The party has also placed orders for a 7-kg special 'motichoor cake' and nine similar cakes, each weighing between 4-5 kgs, at the Bengali Pastry shop, the Delhi BJP's social media team's co-convener Neelkant Bakshi said.

The cakes will be cut at the BJP's central office, Bakshi said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has ordered a 50-kg lotus shaped 'kamal barfi'. The price per kg is Rs 2,000.

The Congress, which hopes for a "good show" in the polls, maintained a cautious note, with its leaders saying celebrations will be held after declaration of results.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP may win 5-7 seats and have put the Congress in second place.

They have predicted victory for the Congress on 1-2 seats, while most of them have forecast that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) here will be in third place on most of the seats.

Former Delhi Congress president and the party's candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Ajay Maken said he was confident of a victory.

"The Congress will put up a good show. We have the support of all sections of society, especially minorities and government employees. Of course, celebrations will be held with the distribution of sweets and bursting of crackers," Maken said.

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia, who is contesting from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, said the party will win on all seven seats.

"We will celebrate after the results are declared and it will be a grand one," he said.

The parties have also made special arrangements like installing large LED screens for party workers and other visitors to watch the progression of counting of votes.

The candidates in the fray will visit the counting centres and take updates on trends from their agents and party leaders.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday.

A total of 164 candidates contested the Lok Sabha elections from the seven seats in Delhi.

Over 1.43 crore people were eligible to vote in the polls in Delhi, out of which 60.21 per cent exercised their franchise.

The elections for the seven parliamentary seats were largely a triangular contest among the incumbent BJP, a spirited Congress and the AAP.

In 2004, the BJP managed a clean sweep winning all seven seats.