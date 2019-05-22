Casting doubts over EVMs wrong and bogus: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rapped the opposition for casting doubts over EVMs after the projections of 'would-be results' through exit poll survey. Before taking a flight to New Delhi to attend the NDA leaders meeting over a dinner party on Tuesday, Kumar, apparently buoyed over the projections of exit polls, told the media at Patna airport, "Those, who fear their defeat is imminent in elections, cast doubts over the EVMs. All the doubts over EVMs are nothing but bogus.”

He said the EVM is a technology enabled system that has brought transparency in elections after being introduced in elections in India. "It is nothing but bull**** to doubt over it and it can't be tempered”, he said and added that the JD(U), as an ally of NDA, will certainly be in the government of NDA.

Taking a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav without naming him in reply to a media query, Kumar said, "Where is the Constitution in danger? The Constitution is as it is and he, who speaks like that has insulted it having not polled his vote for which he should give a reason if he is a voter.” He added that his tour to Delhi was meant for meeting the NDA leaders.

Further, advising everyone in politics, he said, "Everyone in politics should do an internal analysis after the people's mandate and study the results instead of indulging in creating animosity in society in post- results time. Commenting more on the projections of exit polls is not now required when only a day is left to face the facts on May 23. We have been claiming to form the NDA government and it is all set to become an electoral reality.”