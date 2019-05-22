Former NCP Minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar likely to join Shiv Sena

By IANS

MUMBAI: Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar, MLA from Beed, is likely to join Shiv Sena here on Wednesday, party sources said.

Sulking since long, Kshirsagar was reportedly engaged in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party, but early on Wednesday he finally announced his intentions to quit the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and join the Sena, a ruling ally.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kshirsagar had openly campaigned for the BJP candidate, Pritam Munde against the NCP's nominee Bajrang Sonavane, mainly on account of intra-party political rivalry.