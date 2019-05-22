Home Nation

Guwahati: CID busts illegal call centre, 37 arrested

The call centre by the name of 'Avenir Pvt Ltd' was being run by Rajesh Khan, who has also been arrested.

Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

GUWAHATI: A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested 37 persons, including 9 women, for making fraud calls from an illegal call centre at Zoo Road, here.

Additional Director General of Police, LR Bishnoi, said: "CID has seized 22 monitors, 40 CPUs, 2 pen drives, 1 laptop and 32 mobile phones. Additionally, documents of the company and a diary containing the script they used was also recovered."

"The call centre has a database of around 7,00,000 American citizens and the company earns approximately Rs 50,000,00 per month by duping the people listed in the database," the officer added.

A case has been registered under section 120B, 419, 420, 468, 471, 384 of the Indian Penal Code, read with section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

