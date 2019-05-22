Home Nation

Indian Air Force carries out second test of Brahmos fired from Su-30

The IAF said in a statement that the missile followed the planned trajectory and directly hit the target.

Indian Air Force successfully carries out firing of the air version of BrahMos missile from its frontline fighter aircraft Su-30 MKI. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force carried out successful firing of the BrahMos air version missile on Wednesday from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The Air Force said, “The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target.” The target this time was static on the ground on Track island in the Andamans.

The air-launched BrahMos missile is a 2.5-ton supersonic air-to-surface cruise missile with a range of almost 300 km, designed and developed by BAPL. IAF became the first Air Force in the world to have successfully fired an air-launched 2.8 Mach surface attack missile of this category on a sea target on 22 November 2017.

Wednesday was the second such live launch of the weapon. The integration of the weapon on the aircraft was a very complex process involving mechanical, electrical and software modifications on the aircraft.

The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have proven the capability of the nation to undertake such complex integrations adding to its strategic reach.

The BrahMos missile provides Indian Air Force the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

Sukhoi30 Indian Air Force

