Indian, Chinese troops meet in eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese soldiers held a meeting on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Indian and Chinese soldiers held a meeting on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a defence official said on Wednesday.

According to a defence spokesman, the Border Personnel Meet (BPM) was conducted at the DBO-TWT meeting point, with the Indian delegation was led by Maj. Gen. Arvind Kapoor from the Fire and Fury Corps while the Chinese delegation was led by Senior Col. Gan Wei Han.

"The Border Personnel Meet was marked by saluting the National Flags by members of the delegation, followed by exchange of greetings. Both sides reiterated the mutual desire of maintaining peace and tranquillity and improving relations at the functional level at the border areas.

"Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border areas," the spokesman said.

Line of Actual Control Chinese soldiers

