Home Nation

IPS officer in Uttar Pradesh accused of torturing wife

A separate report about the case would be sent to the Nagaland government, the parent cadre of the accused.

Published: 22nd May 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

MEERUT: Preliminary investigation into a wife beating case by a police officer registered here in Uttar Pradesh, reveals that the young IPS officer Amit Nigam has brutally tortured his wife. The injury marks on the wife's face and body have been corroborated in a medical report, said a senior officer of the state police.

On May 17, Namrata Singh approached the police with swollen eyes and face. Meerut police at Nauchandi Police Station registered a First Investigation Report. The 32-year-old victim alleged that her husband, posted in Delhi, has been regularly beating her up "like an animal" over the past few years. She also accused him of demanding dowry.

Prashat Kumar, ADG Police, Meerut Zone, told IANS: "The woman was brutally beaten so we have registered a case at a local police station here and investigations are underway.

"The accused, Amit Nigam of Nagaland cadre, presently deployed in Delhi, hails from Meerut. Prima facie it seems to be case of marital dispute." Nigam is currently posted as Assistant Commandant in sixth Nagaland Armed Police Battalion (NAP).

A separate report about the case would be sent to the Nagaland government, the parent cadre of the accused, informed sources added.

Singh told the police that the last time she was physically abused was at their Gurugram home, when she was "physically tortured for hours at a stretch". Following which she left home and returned to her parents in Meerut and decided to file the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp