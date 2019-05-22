ISRO's telemetry tracking and command network assumes control of RISAT2B satellite

Home Nation

In a statement, the ISRO said PSLV-C46 successfully injected the satellite, RISAT2B, into an orbit of 556 kms, about 15 minutes and 25 seconds after lift-off from the first launch pad.

Indian Space Research Organisation's ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C46 carrying earth observation satellite RISAT-2B lifts off from the first launch-pad at Sriharikota in Nellore district Wednesday May 22 2019. | PTI

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said following the successful launch of radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT2B, the telemetry tracking and command network has assumed control of the satellite.

"After separation, solar arrays of RISAT-2B were deployed automatically and ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite," the statement said.

"In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration," it added.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan commended the efforts of the team involved in the realisation of the piggyback payloads that was carried onboard the rocket.

"The two payloads -- Vikram processor and low-cost MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) were developed by Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit, Thiruvananthapuram respectively," he said.

Meanwhile, the gallery set up by the ISRO at Sriharikota, allowing the public to view the rocket launch, witnessed more than 5,000 visitors on Wednesday, the statement said.

