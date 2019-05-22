Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway at 1 booth in Amritsar

Home Nation

The electoral body had earlier ordered re-polling at the polling booth of Amritsar Parliamentary constituency due to negligence during the polling process.

Voters standing in the queue to exercise their electoral franchise. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By ANI

AMRITSAR: Re-polling for Lok Sabha elections is currently underway at booth number 123 in Amritsar. The voters are being given 'certificate of appreciation' by the Election Commission (EC).

"Polling booth number 123 in Amritsar Parliamentary constituency would undergo re-polling. The concerned Returning Officer and Observer have been instructed to act accordingly. The political parties and the contesting candidates have also been intimated about the re-polling as per the directions of Election Commission of India" said Dr S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

Punjab went for polls in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The result will be announced on Thursday.

