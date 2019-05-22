Home Nation

NHRC notice to Himachal Pradesh government, DGP over death of school boy in Kangra

It has observed that the allegations of carelessness on the part of the school authorities in providing timely treatment to the victim, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights.

Published: 22nd May 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission Wednesday sent a notice to the Himachal Pradesh government and the state's police chief over reports of death of a class 6 student due to alleged delay in providing medical care to him after he was hit on the head by a fellow student on the premises of a government school in Kangra.

It has observed that the allegations of carelessness on the part of the school authorities in providing timely treatment to the victim, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the death of class 6 student due to alleged delay in providing medical care to him after he was hit on the head by a fellow student in the premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Charuri in Sukhar gram Panchayat in Nurpur, District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh on May 15," the rights panel said in a statement.

Reportedly, the police did not take any action in the matter till May 21, when the local residents held a protest in front of the school against its authorities and the Gangath Police for taking the incident "casually", it said.

The panel has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Himachal Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

"The school authorities, who were the lawful custodian of the boy at the time of the incident, seem to be negligent due to which, a precious young human life was lost," the NHRC statement said.

According to media reports carried on May 22, the victim's mother, a widow and resident of Ghatot village, in a complaint to the chief minister, the DGP and SP, Kangra, has alleged that the Gangath Police and the school administration were "trying to hush up the case".

Reportedly, before prayer, the victim was playing in the school ground, when he was attacked by a fellow student with a stick.

"The boy fell unconscious and started bleeding from his head, nose and mouth. It is stated that the school management failed to provide him timely treatment due to which he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was initially taken to Tanda Medical College from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh," the statement said.

It is also mentioned in the report that when the matter was reported to police, they allegedly tried to hush up the case and an FIR was not registered despite several requests.

Later, following a public outcry, the deputy superintendent of police of the area reportedly rushed to the spot, met the family members of the deceased and also assured a fair inquiry into the case.

The DIG of Kangra has also given a statement that he has directed the inquiry officer to record the statement of school students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission Himachal Pradesh School boy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp