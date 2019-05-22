Home Nation

Now, all meetings through video conferencing in Bihar!

Divisional heads of civil, police administrations and the district magistrates have been directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

Published: 22nd May 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a bid to save the loss of working hours, the Bihar government has directed officials of every department included of police, to conduct meetings through video conferencing (VC).

Divisional heads of civil, police administrations and the district magistrates have been directed to ensure the compliance of this order to save the working hours which were getting hampered due to frequent meetings, that required them to go out.

Chief secretary of Bihar, Deepak Kumar on May 21, issued a directive to this effect to police and civil administration asking them to use the VC facility, which has been made available at district and divisional headquarters for conducting meetings. 

"By this way, now officials would have to leave their headquarters to go to attend the meeting with seniors putting the office works on hold or suspended," the chief secretary said. The NIC handles the technical facility that facilitates the video conferencing in Bihar. 

