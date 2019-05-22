Home Nation

Opposition raising questions on EVM as it is rattled by likely defeat: Amit Shah

Slamming opposition parties, he said in tweets that they started protesting against EVMs only after sixth phase of polling and intensified it after exit polls.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday accused the Opposition of "disrespecting" people's mandate by raising doubts on electronic voting machines and said it is "tarnishing" Indian democracy as it is rattled by its "likely defeat" in Lok Sabha elections.

Slamming opposition parties, he said in tweets that they started protesting against EVMs only after sixth phase of polling and intensified it after exit polls, which have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"How can you question EVMs credibility on the basis of exit polls," he asked.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He also termed as unconstitutional the demand of 22 opposition parties that the Election Commission change its counting protocol and count five random VVPATs first, saying any decision in this regard is not possible without an all-party consensus.

The EC has rejected the Opposition's demand.

Counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

Referring to statements of some Opposition leaders like Upendra Kushwaha that people can take up arms and resort to violence, he said such comments have no place in democracy and asked who is challenging democracy.

The Opposition in Bihar on Tuesday had alleged that attempts were being made to manipulate Lok Sabha poll results in favour of the ruling NDA, and warned that "blood may spill on the streets".

"Opposition to EVM amounts to disrespecting people's mandate. Rattled by their probable defeat, these 22 parties are tarnishing the country and its democracy in the world by raising questions on the democratic process.

Their demands have no rationale and are driven by selfish interests," Shah said, adding that he wanted to ask them some questions.

Most of these opposition parties, such as the Congress, SP, BSM, Trinamool Congress, NCP, AAP, Telugu Desam Party, the Left and RJD among others, have won elections held through EVMs at some point of time, he said.

"Should it be presumed that when the opposition wins, then it emerges victorious in elections but when it loses it does so due to EVMs? If they do not trust EVMs, then why did they form government?," Shah asked.

He said the Supreme Court has given final shape to electoral process by hearing three PILs and asked if the opposition is raising questions on the apex court.

The Election Commission had earlier thrown an open challenge to anyone to show that EVMs can be tampered with but no opposition party took it up, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah exit polls EVM manipulation Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp