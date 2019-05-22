Home Nation

Patna GRP catches snatcher in action, seizes ornaments worth lakhs

Police with the recovered stolen material. (Photo: ENS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Stepping up drive against theft of belongings in trains, the Patna Government Railway Police (GRP) caught a purse-snatcher red-handed while snatching purse from a woman passenger.

The GRP also recovered ornaments of silver and gold, cash, ATMcards and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees from the nabbed snatcher on Wednesday.

According to Patna Superintendent of Rail Police (SRP), Sujeet Kumar, the snatcher, identified as Mohammad Niyaz Shah, 35, was nabbed when he snatched the purse from a woman passenger in one of the bogies of Garib Rath in Patna Rail Police limits.

"The GRP cops chased him and caught him after surrounding him from all sides. He has been staying in a room of Fulwarisharif based private hotel", Kumar said, adding that cash Rs 25000 besides ornaments and other items was recovered from a room of a hotel in which he had checked in recently.

The snatcher is a resident of Bhojpur district and involved in such crimes for a long time in different areas of railways jurisdiction.

The Patna GRP will pray in the court for permission to take him on remand soon.

