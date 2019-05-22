Home Nation

SC agrees to hear bail plea of Bengal BJP candidate accused of criminal cases

Singh claims the cases were brought up against him by the state police to serve purely political purposes.

Published: 22nd May 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Singh, BJP candidate from Barrackpore, alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers during fifth phase polling in Lok Sabha elections . (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bail plea of West Bengal BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, named in a number of criminal cases.

Singh claims the cases were brought up against him by the state police to serve purely political purposes.

His counsel informed the court that he was deliberately being prevented to be present on the counting day on Thursday.

Singh mentioned that he moved the Supreme Court as there was an ongoing strike by lawyers in West Bengal, so he has been unable to move any competent court in the state.

TAGS
BJP in Bengal Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Arjun Singh

Comments

