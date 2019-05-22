SC agrees to hear bail plea of Bengal BJP candidate accused of criminal cases

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a bail plea of West Bengal BJP candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, named in a number of criminal cases.

Singh claims the cases were brought up against him by the state police to serve purely political purposes.

His counsel informed the court that he was deliberately being prevented to be present on the counting day on Thursday.

Singh mentioned that he moved the Supreme Court as there was an ongoing strike by lawyers in West Bengal, so he has been unable to move any competent court in the state.