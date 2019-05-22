Home Nation

This Lok Sabha election people stood against 'tukde tukde' gang: Smriti Irani

Published: 22nd May 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday launched a veiled attack at the Opposition for supporting alleged anti-nationals who demanded the division of the country.

"This election was about the people versus the opposition. The people stood firm against the anarchists who screamed Bharat ke tukde honge. It is to those citizens that I give my grateful thanks for they resolutely and unabashedly believed in Bharat and her future," she tweeted.

This statement from Irani comes ahead of counting of votes tomorrow. Irani has contested against Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which went to the polls on May 6.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister also took to Twitter to post her appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the manner in which he faced "humiliation" and "hateful barbs" hurled at him by the Opposition, ever since he assumed office in 2014.

"In the last 5 years not a day went by when Narendra Modi was not subjected to humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition. However, as karyakartas we take pride that the citizens of the Nation stood by the PM through every endeavour, every initiative," Irani tweeted.

On Tuesday, the PM and BJP president Amit Shah met the Union Council of Ministers at theBJP party headquarters here and later Shah also hosted a dinner for NDA allies. Irani was among those who attended the meeting.

