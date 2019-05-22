Home Nation

Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam 

As precautionary measure authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kulgam district.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.  In Poonch, a soldier was killed and two others injured in a blast during a training activity at a military post along the Line of Control (LoC).

A police official said a joint party of police, CRPF and Army had launched search operation in Gopalpora village of Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Tuesday evening to track down the militants hiding there.

He said during the search operation, militants fired on the search party. The troops returned fire and two Hizb militants were killed. 

The deceased militants were identified as Irfan Manzoor Bhat and Zahid Ahmad Mantoo, both locals.
Meanwhile, an army man was killed and two others injured in a blast at the military post along the LoC in Poonch district.

“Around 9.15 am, during a training activity on a military post in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, three soldiers were injured. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a nearby military hospital, where one of the critically injured jawan succumbed to injuries,” the defence spokesman said. 

He said the two injured soldiers, who belonged to 12 Madras Regiment, are stable. The deceased jawan was identified as Naik Shreeshailappa Balabatii.

TAGS
Kulgam encounter Jammu and Kashmir Militancy encounter

