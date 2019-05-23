2019 LS polls: 28 sitting women MPs set to retain their seat 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 28 out of 41 sitting women MPs, including Sonia Gandhi, Hema Malini and Kirron Kher, are set to retain their seat in Lok Sabha polls counting of which is underway.

Among prominent faces who are expected to be re-elected to Lok Sabha are Rae Bareli Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Sultanpur candidate Maneka Gandhi who is a sitting BJP MP from Pilibhit, Mathura BJP MP Malini, Chandigarh BJP candidate Kher, Kannauj SP MP Dimple Yadav and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Bankura TMC MP Moon Moon Sen who contested from Asansol, Congress Silchar MP Sushmita Dev, Supaul MP from Congress Ranjeet Ranjan, Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate Mamtaz Sanghamita from TMC, Hoogly MP Ratna De from TMC and Lalganj MP Neelam Sonkar are among those trailing.

Sixteen women MPs re-contesting from their seat who are leading are from BJP while Sonia Gandhi is the only sitting MP from Congress who is leading.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a spectacular victory for the second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP will surpass its 2014 performance.