Amethi election results: Smriti Irani extends lead over Rahul Gandhi to about 6000 votes 

The SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan did not field a candidate here, making it a straight fight between Gandhi and Irani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani continues to lead over Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, which until now was a bastion of the Grand Old Party. 

The Congress president, who is also fighting from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, was trailing in Amethi by about 6,000 votes as he bids to win the seat for the fourth successive time.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by a margin of over one lakh votes.  

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 339 seats across the country, the Congress-lead United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is ahead against its rivals in 92 constituencies.

In a shift of stance from 2014 when PM Narendra Modi rode to power on his ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ agenda, he sought another term on the basis of muscular nationalism, strong and corruption-free governance and providing social welfare schemes directly to the beneficiaries.

The opposition, on the other hand, ran a campaign accusing the government of polarising the country on communal lines, carrying out demonetization that led to job losses, mismanaging the economy and ignoring farmers' issues.

