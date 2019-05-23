Home Nation

Calling Narendra Modi 'thief' was wrong: Nitin Gadkari

Speaking to the media as the BJP leads in the trends of the Lok Sabha results, he said the people have voted for the BJP as they have shown faith in Modi's leadership.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "thief" was wrong as the Prime Minister does not belong to a party but the country.

"The people of the nation know what is best for the country. In this election, people have shown faith that the Modi rule can change the nation. People have voted for the same. BJP's win is people's choice," the Union Minister said.

"The Prime Minister is not of any party, he is of the country; it was wrong to call him a thief," said Gadkari.

