Farooq Abdullah set to win, Mehbooba Mufti likely to finish third 

By IANS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah appeared set to win the Lok Sabha election from Srinagar while former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was trailing at the third spot in Anantnag constituency.



As the counting of votes was completed for nearly 65 per cent of the votes in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked headed for victory in two places and the National Conference in two others.



At the end of the 35th round of counting for the prestigious Srinagar seat, four-time Chief Minister Abdullah had achieved an unassailable lead of over 40,000 votes over his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Mohsin.



In Baramulla, NC's Muhammad Akbar Lone had a lead of over 4,000 votes over his nearest independent rival, Engineer Rashid.



In Anantnag, NC's Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi was ahead of Congress state President Ghulam Ahmed Mir. And PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was trailing at a distant third.



In Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP had forged a lead of over 20,000 votes over Raman Bhalla of the Congress.



In Udhampur, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh of the BJP led over Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress by over 40,000 votes.



Trends for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat are still not firm although the fight seems to be close between the BJP and Congress.



The first to react to the imminent landslide victory of the BJP in the nationwide Lok Sabha elections was former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.



"So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib.



"Amit Shah put together a winning alliance and a very professional campaign," he tweeted.



Counting of votes for the six Lok Sabha seats spread over the Kashmir Valley as well as Jammu and Ladakh regions started on Thursday morning.

