Five, including doctor, booked for raping woman in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A woman in her 20's was allegedly tortured and raped by five persons including a doctor and a suspended police constable in the city, police said Thursday.

The accused left the woman in a semi-naked position on the Agra road here on Wednesday, they said.

The woman alleged that she was tortured and gang-raped on Tuesday night, they added.

"A case has been registered against five persons -- Kapil Sharma, Deepesh Chaturvedi, Dr Anurag and two others who are unidentified," DCP (East) Rahul Jain said.

The DCP said the case is being probed from all angles.

The woman had lodged a case of rape against Sharma, who was then a police constable, at Jyoti Nagar Police Station in 2018.

She alleged that Chaturvedi, who posed as an official of the state human rights commission (SHRC), assured her of getting Sharma arrested.

However, when she did not find any official in the SHRC by this name, she reached Chaturvedi's residence where she was allegedly raped and tortured on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376-d (gang-rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 377 (unnatural offences)and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Suspended police constable Sharma has been detained and is being interrogated," the DCP said.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital and efforts are on to nab the other accused, he said.

