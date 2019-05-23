Gautam Gambhir wins East Delhi by 3,91,222 votes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BJP's cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday won the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat here by a margin of 3,91,222 votes over his Congress rival and former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party came third.

While Gambhir bagged the seat with 6,96,156 (55.35 per cent) votes, Lovely got 3,04,934 (24.24 per cent) votes.

AAP's Atishi was third with 2,19,328 (17.44 per cent) votes.

Out of the total 12,57,821 votes, Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjay Kumar was fourth with 19,090 (1.52 per cent) votes.