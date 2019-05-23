Home Nation

Hoping NDA to fall short of majority, Opposition prepares draft letter to be sent to President

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day before the Lok Sabha result, the opposition readied a draft letter to be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind staking claim for government formation in case the NDA falls short of the majority. 

Leaders from 22 political parties committed to support a non-BJP government at the Centre and a draft letter was prepared so that there is no delay in staking claim for government formation if the NDA doesn’t cross the magic figure of 272.       

During a meeting of opposition leaders, the Congress cited previous instances — Assembly poll results in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya — where the BJP was successful in cobbling up a coalition and being called for government formation despite the Grand Old Party emerging as the single largest party. 

“It was discussed during the meeting that there should not be a delay in approaching the President if there is no clear majority to any party or pre-poll alliance. Keeping in mind the previous instances, it was also considered that letters of support be sent in advance to tell him that these parties are united to form an alternative government,” said an opposition leader.

The Congress has prepared a letter with signatures of UPA partners while other parties — Trinamool, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and others — are expected to send separate letters in support of an alternative government. 

“The opposition parties have agreed to unite for formation of an alternative arrangement and based on numbers, we will all consult. There is possibility that President may call the NDA first despite the opposition having more numbers. In that case, it will be public that the opposition was denied a chance for government formation despite approaching the President first,” said a Congress leader.

The Congress had used the same tactic in Karnataka as it agreed to support the JD(S) unconditionally or government formation. 

TAGS
NDA UPA Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

