Keep your word and quit: Tweeple to Navjot Singh Sidhu on Rahul Gandhi's loss

NEW DELHI: As Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost the prestigious Amethi seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani, one of the biggest setbacks of the Lok Sabha polls, the chorus grew on Twitter for the resignation of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In April, Sidhu had announced he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost elections from Amethi.

Looking forward to Siddhu quitting politics. He was once a hero because despite being Jat Sikh he exposed Akali scams & political excesses. After being unfairly denied Amritsar ticket in 2014, he lost his head. Now he has chosen 2b a political liability

"Navjot Sidhu come to laughter show again, that's your real place," said one user.

"I know he is man of his words...now leave," tweeted another.