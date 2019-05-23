Home Nation

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Jay Panda trails in Kendrapara by over 50,000 votes

Panda's defeat will be a huge political setback for him and his party. On the other hand, a BJD win will also be seen as a personal victory for CM Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency Baijayant Panda

BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency Baijayant Panda (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency Jay Panda is trailing by a margin of more than 50,000 votes against BJD's actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty. Congress candidate Dharanidhar Nayak is a distant third.

Panda's defeat will be a huge political setback for him and his party. On the other hand, a BJD win will also be seen as a personal victory for CM Naveen Patnaik.

The poll battle for Kendrapara is considered to be a battle between the BJD president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Panda, his estranged friend. Panda had quit the BJD in 2019 to join the BJP after the duo had a bitter fallout in the previous year.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2019 results LIVE

Panda had represented Kendrapara in the 15th Lok Sabha under the BJD's banner. He has been to the parliament from Odisha several times before that. Kendrapara is also significant as it elected heavyweights like Naveen's father and former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik thrice to the Lok Sabha in the 1977, 1980 and 1984 general elections.

After he joined the BJP, Panda was named the national vice president and spokesperson of the saffron party and was subsequently nominated from Kendrapara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jay Panda Anubhav Mohanty Kendrapara results Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp