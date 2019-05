Lok Sabha elections 2019 results: Here is the list of big winners and losers

By Online Desk

At the end of the most viciously fought Lok Sabha elections, BJP is headed for a massive victory bigger than 2014. The NDA is ahead in 343 of the 542 seats, while the BJP lead has crossed 300, way beyond the 272 seats required to form the government.

We take a look at all the big winners and losers declared so far:

WINNERS

BJP's Amit Shah in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

NCP's Supriya Sule in Baramati, Maharashtra

Congress' VK Sreekandan in Palakkad, Kerala

BJP's Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, UP

BJP's Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, Maharashtra

BJP's Tejasvi Surya in Bangalore South, Karnataka

Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya, Karnataka

BJP's Babul Supriyo in Asansol, West Bengal

BJP’s Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, Assam

BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka

NC's Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

BJP's Pragya Thakur in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Congress' Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Congress' Uttam Kumar Reddy in Nalgonda, Telangana

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Chennai-Central, Tamil Nadu

SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal in Bathinda, Punjab

BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, UP

Congress' Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, UP

Congress' Dean Kuriakose in Idukki, Kerala

BJP's Ravi Kishan in Gorakhpur, UP

Congress' Manish Tewari in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab

SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal in Firozpur, Punjab

DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian in Chennai-South, Tamil Nadu

BJP's Narendra Modi in Varanasi, UP

BJP's Ravishankar Prasad in Patna Sahib, Bihar

JDS' Prajwal Revanna in Hassan, Karnataka

SP's Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, Telangana

BJP's Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit, UP

Congress' Nakul Kamal Nath in Chhindwara, MP

TMC's Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur, West Bengal

BJP's Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur, Punjab

BJP's Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi

DMK's A Raja in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu

BJP's Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur, UP

BJP's Dilip Ghosh in Medinipur, West Bengal

SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri, UP

BJP's Kirron Kher in Chandigarh

Congress' Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala

DMK's Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Congress' Gourav Gogoi in Kaliabor, Assam

BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in Jaipur Rural, Rajasthan

BJP's Sambit Patra in Puri, Odisha

Congress' Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu

SP's Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu

BJP's Hema Malini in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

LOSERS

Congress' Sushilkumar Shinde in Solapur, Maharashtra

VBA's Prakash Ambedkar in Solapur, Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Anant Geete in Raigad, Maharashtra

JDS' Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya, Karnataka

TMC's Moon Moon Sen in Asansol, West Bengal

TRS' K Kavitha in Nizamabad, Telangana

Jan Sena Party's Pawan Kalyan in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

PDP's Mehbooba Mufti in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

Jana Sena Party's Pawan Kalyan in Gajuwaka, Andhra Pradesh

BJP's Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, Kerala

Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna, Madhya Pradesh

VBA's Prakash Ambedkar in Akola, Maharashtra

Congress' Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, UP

Congress' Shatrughan Sinha in Patna Sahib, Bihar

JDS' Deve Gowda in Tumkur, Karnataka

Congress' Sheila Dikshit in North-East Delhi

Congress' Milind Deora in Mumbai South

BJP's Tamilisai Soundarajan in Thoothukudi

TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Vizianagaram

BJP's Jaya Prada lost in Azamgarh

BJP's Thamizhisai Soundarajan in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga, Karnataka

Congress' Ajay Maken in New Delhi

Independent Prakash Raj in Bengaluru Central, Karnataka

SP's Dimple Yadav in Kannauj, UP

