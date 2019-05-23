Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019 results: Modi's work has defeated negative politics of Opposition, says BJP

The BJP, on its own, was leading in 291 seats much as against its main rival Congress which was ahead in 52 seats in the 543 seat Lok Sabha.

Published: 23rd May 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

BJP workers celebrate party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Varanasi Thursday May 23 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the initial election trends suggesting the NDA making huge gains, the BJP leaders Thursday said it unambiguously indicated that the "grammar of politics is under transformation" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work has defeated the "negative" politics of opposition.

BJP's vice president Vinay Sahasrabudhe said:"Once again people have reposed their confidence in BJP and Modi in a big way. The trends indicate unambiguously that grammar of politics is under transformation" Party's spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain described the party's excellent performance as "the victory of the developmental work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defeat of negative politics."

He further said those who thought that by forming coalition based on caste politics they can defeat development, "this is the new era. Modi era. An era of development politics. Whoever will bring development, will win."

The BJP, on its own, was leading in 291 seats much as against its main rival Congress which was ahead in 52 seats in the 543 seat Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Narendra Modi PM Modi NDA Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Results India Elections 2019 Results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp