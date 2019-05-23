Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul loses Amethi by over 38,000 votes

AMETHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost his traditional Amethi seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani, of the BJP, by a margin of 38,449 votes.
Irani polled 3,11,992 votes while Gandhi, who had been winning the seat since 2004, got only 2,73,543 votes.
The election in Amethi was closely contested with Irani having maintained her lead since morning. It was only in the afternoon that the margin between her and Rahul Gandhi began increasing.
AMETHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost his traditional Amethi seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani, of the BJP, by a margin of 38,449 votes.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
15 students feared dead as fire breaks out in Surat's coaching centre
Bomb blast at Kabul mosque leaves Imam dead, 16 injured
Fire at SAIL's Bhilai steel plant; no casualty
Pollachi sex scandal: CBI files charge sheet against five suspects
Vistara leases six aircraft to boost domestic market growth
Taiwan holds first same-sex marriages in historic day for Asia