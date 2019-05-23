Home Nation

Markets turn negative after touching record highs on BJP show; Sensex ends 299 points lower

During the day, the Sensex hit the 40,000 mark while the Nifty crossed the 12,000-level for the first time ever.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex erased early gains to end 299 points lower Thursday as investors booked profits after stocks soared to record highs after BJP's strong showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

During the day, the Sensex hit the 40,000 mark while the Nifty crossed the 12,000-level for the first time ever.

However, the indices succumbed to profit booking towards the fag-end of the session. The 30-share Sensex tumbled 298.82 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 38,811.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 80.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 11,657.05.

IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.23 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, L&T, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 1.56 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, ITC, Tata Motors, HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, TCS, ONGC and Infosys fell up to 5.53 per cent.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 298 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 52, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"Markets were initially enthused to see the election results falling in line with the exit polls. However, the run up to the D-day was so sharp that it turned out to be a sell on news phenomenon," said Devang Mehta, Head  Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.

Participants would now be keen to know the future course of action for bringing the economy back on track, solution to the liquidity situation, the union budget, onset and progress of monsoon in June and most importantly the earnings trajectory, he added.

According to traders, weak cues from other global markets and a depreciating rupee also weighed on investor sentiment.

The rupee depreciated 37 paise to 70.04 against the US dollar in afternoon trade. Globally, bourses in Asia ended in the red. Indices in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.79 per cent lower at USD 69.72 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp