Home Nation

'Modi wave' became tsunami this time, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP is set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday hailed BJP-led NDA's performance in the Lok Sabha elections saying the 'Modi wave' of the 2014 polls turned into a 'tsunami' this time.

He was talking to reporters after the latest trends showed that the NDA appeared set to retain power at the Centre with a landslide margin.

"In the previous election, there was a Modi wave. Now, it has turned into a tsunami. Going by the current trends, I think our seats in Maharashtra are likely to go up. It has also increased our responsibilities," he said.

The BJP is set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2019 results LIVE

In Maharashtra, out of the 48 seats, the BJP was leading in 23 seats, the Shiv Sena in 18, the NCP in four while the Congress, AIMIM and an Independent candidate were ahead in one seat each.

"The works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his appeal among the people have worked for us this time and we have secured a huge victory," Fadnavis said.

"The mandate would now give us sleepless nights as there are several issues to be addressed in the state. But people have put their trust in PM Modi and the BJP, and the efforts taken to resolve the issues before the country," he added.

Fadnavis also thanked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray saying, "Both the parties (BJP and Sena) helped each other and maintained coordination. It helped both the parties in winning more number of seats as per the current trends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 results Lok Sabha polls 2019 results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp