Narendra Modi defeats SP's Shalini Yadav in Varanasi by 4.75 lakh votes

In 2014, Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Varanasi has been celebrating the Prime Minister's victory since the morning with songs, dance and sweets.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded a spectacular victory in Varanasi, clocking a margin of 4,75,754 votes.

Modi polled a total of 6,69,602 votes while his nearest rival, Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP), got 1,93,848. Ajay Rai of the Congress got 1,51,800 votes.

In 2014, Modi won from Varanasi by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Varanasi has been celebrating the Prime Minister's victory since the morning with songs, dance and sweets.

According to sources, Modi will visit Varanasi next week to offer thanks and prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

