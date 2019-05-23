Home Nation

NIA files charge sheet on J&K terror recruitment, confirms presence of ISIS in India

Although ISJK has been believed to be inspired by ISIS, this is the first time that NIA has made the claim of a direct link between the two groups. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency for the first time has confirmed ISJK’s link with ISIS, West Asia based proscribed terrorist organisation.

In its charge sheet filed in a terror case against four members of Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), the NIA said, “Investigation unearthed a larger conspiracy of these terrorist elements propagating the pan-Islamic ideology of ISIS by recruiting and radicalising Kashmiri youth towards Jihad and targeting security forces.” 

The four accused have been charge-sheeted in connection with an attack at the tourist reception centre in Srinagar on November 24 last year. 

On the day of the incident, police had arrested three suspected members of the terror group — Tahir Ahmad Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf. 

“During their search, two pistols, 14 live rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession along with an ISIS flag.  The case was taken over by the NIA on December 13, 2018,” said the NIA statement. 

The NIA has charged the arrested persons under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. 

After taking charge of the case, NIA arrested one more accused Asif Majid Khan, who was allegedly involved in “harbouring other co-accused persons”. 

“One illegal 12 bore single-barrel gun without a number and two KF-12 cartridges were recovered on his disclosure,” said the statement. 

According to the agency, three others — Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi, Pervez Ahmad Bhat and Asif Nazir Dar — were part of the conspiracy but they were killed during encounters. 

