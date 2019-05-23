Home Nation

Pakistan may increase Kartarpur Sahib entry ceiling

Pakistan would also levy a cess on visiting devotees and groups, though the Indian side has already turned down the idea. 

Work being carried out for the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side | FILE Pic

CHANDIGARH: The Pakistan government has indicated that it could make a fresh proposal to India, post-polls, to increase the present daily ceiling on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib from the present 500 to 5,000 per day. Besides, a fee will also be levied from devotees.

Sources said, on special or historic occasions like Gurpurab, this ceiling would be enhanced to 15,000 pilgrims per day.

Earlier, in a draft proposal, Pakistan had stated that around 500 pilgrims will be allowed per day and a database would be maintained on them, besides details of security clearances. Pakistan would also seek three-day prior information before the entry of each pilgrim, said sources.

It is learnt that the Pakistani authorities have completed 65% of the work on the corridor on its side. The spadework for the road up to the international border has been completed and the work on road carpeting is to begin.

Also, work on the langar hall (community kitchen) and other areas around the Gurudwara, are almost complete.

Pakistan has appointed Imran Nazir as the liaison officer for administrative operations. However, the scheduled second round of talks between the countries to work out the modalities have been put on hold due to polls in India.

